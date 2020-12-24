In Kerala Gold & Life Mission Scams, ED Seizes Rs 1.85 Cr From Accused Swapna Suresh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 1.85 crore which was found in the account of the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case accused Swapna Suresh. ED has revealed that this money actually allegedly belonged to the former principal secretary of Kerala CM, M Sivasankar, who was arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case. According to the ED, these are allegedly kickbacks that have been received from the Life Mission Project.

The amount was kept aside as a kickback from Life Mission Project

A top ED source told Republic that out of the Rs 1.85 crore rupees which has been found in Swapna Suresh's locker based on the interrogation done in the recent past, 1 core belongs to the former principal secretary of Kerala CM M Sivasankar, adding that this amount was kept aside as a kickback from the Life Mission Project in which Sivasankar had allegedly played a crucial role. He had allegedly bypassed various formalities, not called the tender for the project and it was allegedly given randomly to a private entity to handover the contract.

Sources also revealed that Swapna Suresh has made a number of confidential revelations to the ED when she was being interrogated at the women's jail in Thiruvananthapuram. The revelations are with regard to the persons for whom the kickbacks were allegedly kept aside. Sources also said that the ED is also going to send this attachment notice to M Sivasankar on Thursday.

On December 18, Kerala High Court heard the bail plea of former principal secretary of Kerala CMO M Shivasankar in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling racket. During the hearing, the ED said that Sivasankar's activities come squarely within the definition of concealment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The ED said that Swapna Suresh, who is the prime accused in the case, did not mention Sivasankar's name initially because he was influential. The Kerala High Court has reserved its order on Shivasankar's bail plea.

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-consulate employee who was appointed by Sivasankar as a manager in Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL). Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government.

Meanwhile, as far as the alleged Life Mission Project scam is concerned, UAE-based Red Crescent signed a contract with Life Mission in 2019 to fund the construction of flats for needy families in Thrissur. As per the VACB, Sivasankar accepted a sizeable sum of money as a bribe from a builder. The agency alleged that Life Mission was persuaded by the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM to award the contract of constructing flats in Thrissur to the aforesaid builder, ignoring another competitor in the process.

The agency has also named gold smuggling case suspects Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair as accused in the case. Revealing that both Sarith and Suresh held influential posts in the UAE Consulate at the time when the contract was awarded, it stated that Suresh referred the builder to Sivasankar.