In Kerala, Man Stuck On Sheer Vertical Cliff Face As Rock-climbing Adventure Goes Wrong

What was supposed to be a fun experience turned into a nightmare as a young man, on a trek with his friends, has got trapped & stranded on a sheer vertical face of an isolated canyon Malampuzha area in Kerala's Palakkad district. The man named Babu had set out to climb the Cherad hill with two others who gave up the climb after halfway. Reportedly, it has been 24 hours since the man is stuck and visuals from a drone show him sitting in what seems to be a precarious point on the cliff. The locals said that Babu had reached the top of the hill but fell and got trapped between rocks after slipping.

In the visual gathered by the drone, the boy can be seen sitting in a crack on the canyon, which is fairly far below the hilltop. This shows the distance Babu must have slipped when he climbed to the top of the hill. The clip provides an idea of the size of the wall which appears to be standing at near ninety degrees. As mentioned above, several attempts have been made to rescue the man but the operations have not been successful despite the use of a helicopter on February 8.

Kerala CM intervenes to offer help to the youth

The efforts to rescue the adventurer have gone in vain so far as the police, fire-fighting force, NDRF, and even the coast guard from Kochi have been unsuccessful up this point. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also intervened and sought the help of the Army to rescue the youth. It is worth noting that the man attempted to climb the hill on February 7 and has been facing the scorching heat with no water or food for more than a day.

To ensure a safe rescue, a special squad from Bangaluru is being deployed. According to PTI, Lt. General Arun of Army's Southern Command informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) that the team specialises in mountaineering and rescue. As of now, the rescue has been difficult for the officials as during the day the heat is scorching and unbearable and after sunset it becomes windy and cold and even wild animals would be roaming.

