In Kerala, Police Thrash ABVP Activists Protesting Over PSC Rank List Outside Secretariat

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Yuva Morcha activists in Kerala were brutally thrashed by police on Monday as they staged protests outside State Secretariat in solidarity with Public Service Commission (PSC) rank holders.

The student activists burned the effigy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding the extension of the validity of the PSC rank list, and alleged back-door appointments by the LDF government. The protests escalated quickly as the police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protestors. The police also resorted to lathi-charge the workers, leaving many of them injured.

#WATCH Kerala: Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and ABVP marched to the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram today, in support of PSC rank holder's demand of extension of validity of the public service commission (PSC) rank lists. pic.twitter.com/8xrcFKTHHi — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

READ | Pinarayi Vijayan Regime Made Backdoor Appointments For Own People, Says Chennithala

Reacting to the brutality meted out towards youth-wing workers protesting against the PSC rank list, former Union Minister and BJP leader KJ Alphons said, "It is very sad that the Communist government does not care about democratic principals or merit, they only show favouritism for their party men."

"Looking at the Chief Minister's office, now they have 7 more seats. Total 37 people are working in the CM's office. Why should the CM of such a small state have 37 people working in its secretariat?" he questioned.

READ | Youth Congress Intensifies Protest Over PSC Rank List Issue In Kerala

Protest over PSC Rank List intensifies

Several youths have been protesting in front of the state secretariat since January 26 to press their demand over PSC rank list in poll-bound Kerala. Youth Congress workers also staged protests in other parts of the state last week, and at some places the protest turned violent, forcing the police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Congress has alleged that there were backdoor appointments in various government departments in Kerala in the guise of making permanent some of the staff. The LDKF government in a release said those who were made permanent are in those posts where appointments cannot be made through PSC or are not left to the Public Service Commission.

The BJP also issued a statement against the state government, saying the cabinet refusing to discuss the protests shows the "arrogant attitude" of the government towards the youth.

READ | Kerala PSC Rank List: Youth Cong Workers Continue Protest

READ | PM Launches Slew Of Projects In Poll Bound Kerala, Says India Is Giving Great Importance To Solar Energy