In Kerala, Rahul Gandhi Meets Survivors Of 2020 Kozhikode Plane Crash

Rahul Gandhi on Monday met the survivors of the Kozhikode plane crash. The former Congress President who is in the Wayanad district to inaugurate the Poothadi Gram Panchayat Kudumpasree Sangam and Vidhya Vahini bus distribution at Infant Jesus School, met the survivors, who were on the Air India Express Flight that skid while landing at Karipura airport in Kozhikode on August 7 last year.

The flight had 190 passengers, including 10 infants on board when the mishap took place, killing 18 people including the two pilots.

Congress election Campaign in Kerala

Kerala, which is all set for polls this year, is reverberating with election campaigns. Rahul Gandhi launched Congress' election campaign in the state on January 27 with a 2-day visit to his constituency Wayanad.

As per ANI, Rahul Gandhi's decision to campaign in the state came after the Kerala Congress leaders' persuasion.

He along with Sonia Gandhi will meet Party General Secretary K C Venugopal, General Secretary in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwarthe, and other Congress leaders of Kerala, on Monday, to discuss the elections and resolve issues regarding the leadership.

READ: Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts Election Campaign In Kerala With 2-day Visit To Wayanad

ALSO READ: BSP Alarmed At Yogi Adityanath Going For Kerala's Vijaya Yatra; Asks Him To 'focus On UP'

BJP's Vijaya Yatra

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath flagged off Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijaya Yatra in the state from Kasaragod in the presence of state president, K Surendran. Numerous BJP leaders, including Union Minister General V.K Singh, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani among others, will be in the state to be a part of the Vijaya Yatra that is planned to take place in different districts of Kerala.

The concluding session of the rally was going to take place in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7 and will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Assembly elections in Kerala are due in May this year as the tenure of the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led government ends on May 20.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi To Miss Cong-Left Bengal Rally To Avoid 'wrong Signals' In Kerala



Congress Makes Big Claim On 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Joining BJP Before Kerala Polls