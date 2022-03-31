In Kerala's Kochi, 8500 Litres Of Smuggled Spirit Found In A Paint Manufacturing Company

More than 8,500 liters of spirit were seized from a secret underground chamber of a paint manufacturing company in the Edayar Industrial Area. The excise team conducted the inspection around midnight on Wednesday. Two people were arrested in the incident. The spirit were stored in 243 fuel cans. The Excise Special Squad received intelligence input that the company was selling concentrated spirits. Two persons were apprehended with the spirit on the Aluva National Highway in a mini truck on Wednesday night while, conducting surveillance on the basis of this.

During cross-examination, the accused testified that the spirit was brought from a company in Edayar. The sleuths then went to the company with the accused. The spirit was found in a secret underground chamber in the company's yard. Baiju alias Kuttapayi from Rajakadu and Samson from Thrikkakara were arrested. They are also the business partners of the agents. The probe team revealed that the company is owned by Kurian and the probe team feels Kurian is the master brain in the activity. They had been selling spirits for months in various places in Central Kerala. The company has only two employees. It is said that the spirit trade took place here mainly under the name of the Paint Business. Kurian is absconding. The two migrant workers in the company, police said, were unaware of the illegal business of the company.

The team believes that the spirit was smuggled in from a distillery in Goa. During the search of the underground chamber, the excise team found labels of the distillery in Goa. This is the biggest seizure of concentrated spirit in Kochi in the recent past.

Edayar Industrial Zone under radar

Three weeks ago, Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had found over 100 industrial units at Edayar were found to be functioning without necessary licenses. The wing within the PCB known as Environment Surveillance Centre has stated that more than 100 units in the industrial belt operate without following protocols and lack licenses. The illegal concentrated spirit smuggling was found in the same region.

Image: Republic World