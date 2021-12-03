In Kerala's Malappuram, 8-year-old Boy & Girl Beaten By Madrassa Teacher; Case Lodged

In a shocking incident, an 8-year-old girl and boy were brutally beaten by a Madrasa teacher in Kerala's Malappuram. The matter came to light after the boy and the girl studying at Vettekode Madrasa in Chaliyar Panchayath came forward with complaints of physical assault.

Boy, girl assaulted by Madrassa teacher

The Kerala police have registered a case in the incident based on the complaint of the parents. The matter has been registered with the Nilambur Police who have lodged the case against Rafeeq, a Madrasa teacher under the Juvenile Justice Act. According to police, both children had been beaten by Rafeeq. Sources have reported that the 8-year-old boy has also come forward with a video that shows him being beaten by a teacher for not studying the Quran. The bruises on the children's legs have been taken as prima facie evidence in the case.

Despite attempts to contain the incident, the police recorded the boy's statement in the presence of his parents after the video of his assault circulated widely on social media. It is reported that the main accused Rafeeq, has gone into hiding.