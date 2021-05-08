In Key COVID-19 Development, DCGI Approves DRDO's 2-DG Drug That's Akin To A Glucose Mix

An anti-COVID-19 drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been approved for emergency use by the country's top drugs controller DCGI as India battles the devastating second wave of the pandemic that is infecting lakhs of people every day.

A DRDO lab and Dr Reddy's Laboratories developed an anti-Coronavirus therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 cases.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its nod after clinical trial results showed that a molecule present in the drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces their dependence on oxygen supplement. A large proportion of patients treated with this drug have reportedly tested negative for Coronavirus in RT-PCR tests.

“Being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in plenty," said the DRDO in a statement. "The drug has been developed by DRDO lab Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The clinical trial has shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalized patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence," it added.

How the 2-DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose) drug formulation works

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.

In the ongoing second COVID-19 wave, a large number of patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation. The drug is expected to save precious lives due to the mechanism of operation of the drug in infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of Coronavirus patients.

India Approves Roche's Cocktail COVID Treatment

On Wednesday, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Swiss pharma company Roche for the antibody cocktail 'Casirivimab and Imdevimab' in India. The antibody cocktail is to be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2 and who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease.

The drug already has similar authorization in the US and is used in European non-hospitalized patients. Former U.S. President Donald Trump had taken the drug when he contracted the disease.

The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases has crippled the country's healthcare system, as it faces a shortage of essential drugs, medical oxygen and other supplies needed for Coronavirus patients. India on Friday recorded 4,187 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily count so far, even as several states reimpose lockdowns in a desperate bid to curb the new surge. Over 4.01 lakh new infections have pushed the country’s total caseload to over 2.18 crore.