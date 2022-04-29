In Khargone Violence Case, Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Weapon Supplier & 6 Other Accused

In a massive development, the Madhya Pradesh police on April 29 arrested the main weapon supplier and six other accused persons in the Khargone violence case.

While addressing a press briefing, Madhya Pradesh Police stated that the accused identified as Toofan Singh was the one who supplied weapons to the rioters during the Khargone clash that took place on April 10. The police raided around six locations to nab Toofan Singh and seized 17 pistols and multiple weapons.

It is pertinent to mention that Waseem who is accused of firing at Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary had bought the weapon from Toofan Singh. More revelations from this network are awaited. So far, 64 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence in Khargone city and 175 people have been arrested.

On April 10, sectarian violence broke out on the streets of Khargone area with stones pelted and petrol bombs hurled everywhere. The Ram Navami celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes as the clashes between the two communities- Hindus and Muslims worsened. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while responding to the violence that took place in Khargone, said that a tribunal will be constituted to investigate the damages, followed by plans to recover damages from the people responsible for the widespread damage caused to properties by pelting stones and setting them on fire.

Republic Media Network accessed over 10 videos of the violence and ransacking, where miscreants were seen pelting stones, setting ablaze properties and brandishing weapons. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on April 10, which was relaxed for two hours on April 14 and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items.

