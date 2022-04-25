In Kirit Somaiya Attack, Ex-Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar Arrested, Then Gets Bail

In connection with the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, four people, including former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, were arrested on Monday. However, soon thereafter, Mahadeshwar was granted bail citing health conditions. Mahadeshwar was present at the time that Somaiya was inside the Khar Police Station meeting MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, even as heavy Shiv Sainik sloganeering was ongoing outside.

The former Mayor had even filed a complaint against Kirit Somaiya's driver for the manner in which he drove into the Khar Police Station, which Mahadeshwar claimed posed a threat to the lives of the Shiv Sainiks protesting there against him. It was while leaving the spot that Somaiya had come under attack, with stones, footwear, and water bottles being hurled at his vehicle, because of which the BJP leader suffered an injury to his face.

BJP leaders-led by Kirit Somaiya approaches MHA

Earlier in the day, a delegation of the BJP-led by Somaiya met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. After the meeting, he addressed the media, and said, "We had a detailed discussion with the Union Home Secretary on the situation in Maharashtra. He assured us that he is taking this matter into concern and if necessary a special team from Delhi will be sent to Maharashtra."

"Union Home Secretary has assured us that they will take necessary action to control the situation. We also demanded that special teams be formed and sent to Maharashtra to investigate the case", said the BJP leader, who had earlier written a letter to the Home Secretariat. In the letter, he had raised 4 demands- including an investigation by SIT of the Home Ministry Team.

Soon thereafter, Union Home Ministry sought a report on the alleged attack in Mumbai's Khar area from the Maharashtra government.