In Kolkata, Police Lathicharge & Disperse ISF Supporters Post Clash With TMC, Chaos Ensues

Kolkata Police on Saturday lathi-charged Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers who were protesting against the Trinamool Congress after a clash between the two parties. Lone ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui was also detained by police and taken away.

According to sources, injuries have been sustained on both sides. Police also used teargas to disperse the protesters.

Sources informed Republic Bangla that ISF held a function in Dharmatala on its foundation day when the ISF and Trinamool Congress workers clashed. The conflict was reportedly over a flag-hoisting incident.

#LIVE | Chaos in Kolkata: TMC and Indian Secular Front workers clash in Bhangar; claims and counterclaims emerge.



NHRC summons DGP after ISF member complains TMC workers assaulted him

Earlier this week, National Human Rights Commission issued a conditional summon to the Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal in connection with poll-related violence.

The summon was issued after a member of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) complained that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress workers assaulted him after the assembly poll results were declared.

In its complaint, the ISF member alleged, "TMC workers beat him after the assembly poll results were declared causing him head injuries."