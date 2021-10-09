Last Updated:

In Kolkata, Transgender Community Commemorates Durga Puja With 'Ardhanarishvara' Idol

A member of the transgender community said they are celebrating Durga Puja with Ardhanarishvara idol in Garima Griha which is given by the Central Government

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Kolkata

Image: Twitter/ @ANI


The transgender community from Kolkata is celebrating Durga Puja with the special 'Ardhanarishvara' idol. This distinctive idol had not been immersed during the Visarjan for four years. The 'Ardhanarishvara' idol represents Lord Shiva on one side and Goddess Parvati on the other.  

A member of the Transgender association, Ranjeeta Sinha, informed ANI, "We are celebrating Durga Puja in Garima Griha given to us by the Central Government for the training purpose of the Transgender Community. We are happy to celebrate Durga Puja here following all COVID-19 protocols." She said that the idol is worshipped every day. She added that festivals are an opportunity to decorate the idols.  

READ | Calcutta HC allows 'Sindur Khela', 'Arati', 'Anjali' in Durga Puja pandals

 

Durga Puja celebration following the COVID guidelines

With the Mahalaya on Wednesday, the excitement surrounding Durga Pooja and Navratri has started. According to the recent COVID guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations, every Durga Puja pandal should be large enough to accommodate a huge crowd while maintaining a physical distance. The West Bengal state government said in the guidelines that the premises must be ventilated in all directions with distinct entry-exit points. 

READ | Durga Puja: Bengaluru municipal committee eases restrictions, lifts limit on idol size

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee advised everybody to be vigilant, emphasising the importance of wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID virus during the Durga Puja celebrations. During the inauguration of two Durga Puja pandals in south Kolkata on Wednesday, Chief Minister Banerjee asked people to obey the COVID rules.  

The West Bengal government has also declared that the night curfew would be lifted, allowing for mobility between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Roughly, 36,000 pujas are held across the state, with almost 2,500 large pujas held in Kolkata. There are around 1,500 Mahila puja associations. Housing societies also perform Durga Pujas. In the month of September, CM Mamata Banerjee has also requested that puja committees should conduct COVID-19 awareness initiatives and equip themselves with sufficient masks and sanitisation procedures.

READ | West Bengal: Police put on alert amid terror threat during Durga Puja

The government of West Bengal has announced that each puja committee would receive Rs 50,000 in financial assistance. 

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Metro has stated that train operations would be altered for three days during the Durga Puja celebration, from October 12 to 14. They informed that the first trains will leave from terminal stations at 10 a.m., and final trains to stop at 11 p.m. 

READ | South Kolkata club selects 'NRC' and migrant people as theme for Durga Puja pandal

(Image: Twitter/ @ANI)

READ | Navratri 2021: Eco-friendly Durga Puja Pandal decorated in Mumbai with 4.5 lakh LED lights
Tags: Kolkata, Ardhanarishvara, Durga Puja
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND