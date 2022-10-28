75 BRO Infrastructure Projects Inaugurated; 'Will Bolster country’s Defence Preparedness'

Bolstering the country's defence preparedness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Ladakh inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a function organised at Ladakh's D-S-DBO road on October 28.

Around 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads, and a Carbon Neutral Habitat have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 2,180 crore.

आज, Border roads organization द्वारा निर्मित, 75 infrastructure projects के एक साथ उद्घाटन के अवसर पर, आप सभी के बीच उपस्थित होने पर मुझे बड़ी खुशी हो रही है: रक्षा मंत्री — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 28, 2022

Notably, these projects are spread across six states and two Union Territories. According to a government release, twenty of these projects are in Jammu & Kashmir, 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh; five in Uttarakhand, and 14 in other border states of Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Rajnath said, “One of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in Union Territory is the lack the infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir for decades post-Independence. However, due to the government’s efforts, the Union Territory is witnessing a new dawn of progress. The government’s aim is to continue with the development of all states and Union Territories of the country. All remote areas will be soon connected to the rest of the country and the Nation will witness new heights of progress.”

'These projects will bolster country’s defence preparedness': Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister further highlighted that infrastructure development, along with the valour of the Armed Forces, was the main reason that helped India to effectively deal with the recent situation in the Northern sector. The Minister further said that these bridges, roads, and helipads will facilitate military and civil transport in far-flung areas of the western, northern, and northeastern parts of the country, forming a part of the development chain.

आज़ादी के अमृत महोत्सव के उपलक्ष्य में, राष्ट्र को 75 infrastructure projects समर्पित करना, BRO की नई सोच, नया उत्साह, और देश के प्रति ज़िम्मेदारी की भावना को दिखाता है। BRO ही नहीं, बल्कि मैं देख रहा हूँ, कि पिछले कुछ सालों में समूचे देश की सोच में एक बड़ा परिवर्तन आया है: RM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 28, 2022

"One of the focus areas of the Government for the holistic development of the Nation is connectivity with border areas. These projects will bolster the country’s defence preparedness and ensure economic development of border areas," Rajnath Singh added.

He further appreciated the grit and determination of BRO for achieving the feat despite inclement weather conditions in the Northern sector. The Defence Minister also inaugurated a 120-meter-long class 70 Shyok Setu on D-S-DBO Road at an altitude of 14,000 feet. Notably, the bridge is said to be of strategic importance as it will facilitate the logistics movement of the Armed Forces. Rajnath also laid the foundation stones of the Himank Air Despatch Complex being constructed in Chandigarh and a BRO Museum at Leh.