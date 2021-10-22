In Lakhimpur Violence Case, MoS Home's Son Ashish Mishra's Custody Extended Till Oct 24

The court on Friday extended the police custody of Ashish Mishra son of MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, along with the other three accused. The Special Investigating Team (SIT) received the court's order for interrogating the accused from 5 pm on October 22 to 5 pm on October 24. The accused will be probed by the police face-to-face during the pre-trial detention.

The police had earlier produced the accused before the court with their petition for further remand. The bench accepted the plea for custody of the alleged miscreants in the case, a late Congress MP's nephew Ankit Das, Latif alias Kalem, Shekhar Bharti along with the Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra. Another accused, Sumit Jaiswal along with three others who are already in police remand in the case are presently being questioned about the entire incident.

Significantly, on Thursday, the SIT probing the Lakhimpur violence recreated the crime scene with the accused- Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Latif, and Shekhar Bharti.

The court, earlier on October 13, had denied the bail plea of MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. According to senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav, Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram rejected the bail applications of Ashish Mishra and his alleged accomplice Ashish Pandey.

Ashish Mishra arrested

A prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy, Ashish Mishra was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on October 9 after 12 hours of questioning. He was later sent to three days in police custody, until October 15.

Meanwhile, Ankit Das, who is said to be a close friend of Ashish Mishra, was also sent to police custody by Lakhimpur CJM Court until October 22. The Crime Branch had submitted an application to take Das on remand to probe his role in the October 3 violence. The investigation committee sought 14 days of police custody of Ankit Das and his driver.

Lakhimpur violence probe

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them.

As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A, and 338.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

Congress delegation meets President Kovind regarding Lakhimpur violence

On October 18, Wednesday, a Congress delegation led by former party president Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind in connection to discuss Lakhimpur violence.

Accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ex-Defence Minister AK Antony, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Wayanad MP demanded Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's resignation and an independent probe by two sitting Supreme Court judges. Gandhi made it clear that these are the demands of not just the bereaved families but also all the farmers protesting across India.

