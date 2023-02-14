In Last 9 Years, The BJP-led Govt Has Almost Eradicated Terrorism: Amit Shah

The BJP-led government at the Centre, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has subdued terrorism in three states that were the hub for it.

“In the last 9 yrs, Left Wing extremism was almost eliminated from Bihar, Jharkhand security vacuum filled in Chhattisgarh. For the first time in 20 years, the total casualties of locals and security personnel has gone below 100. This is a big achievement,” said Home Minister Amit Shah in an exclusive interview to ANI.

Outlawing PFI our commitment towards democracy

Speaking about outlawing the Popular Front of India (PFI), Amit Shah said that their government demonstrated to the nation their commitment to democracy and attempts to eradicate terror.

“By banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), we have shown the world our commitment towards democracy and also our efforts to uproot terror from its roots. Zero tolerance for terrorism and strengthening agencies have been yielding results,” Shah said.

When asked about prior attempts to outlaw the PFI and about comparisons of the Congress to the PFI in political attacks, Amit Shah responded: "PFI was earlier charged, and Congress attempted to ban the group but failed as the Court put a stay on it. I did not say they are synonymous; I said the Congress was unsuccessful in banning the radical group and we successfully outlawed it.”