In Last Ditch Attempt, Nirav Modi Seeks 'political Asylum' After Losing Extradition Appeal

In a last-ditch attempt to evade his extradition, fugitive diamond merchant and economic offender Nirav Modi has applied for political asylum. Notably, Nirav Modi on Wednesday lost his appeal against the extradition in the UK High Court on mental health grounds with the court saying that extraditing the diamantaire would not be unjust or oppressive.

It is pertinent to note that this is the last-ditch attempt by Nirav Modi to delay the entire extradition process. In order to protect himself from extradition, the fugitive diamond merchant is now only left with an option to appeal before the UK's Supreme Court within 14 days. However, he requires permission from the UK High Court to proceed.

Speaking to Republic TV, Lawyer MR Venkatesh called Nirav Modi's political asylum plea a 'trick' to day his extradition. "Political asylum is for political activists and political people who are running away from their home countries after being persecuted. When was the persecution on Nirav Modi made on political grounds? He will be brought to India sooner or later," he said.

#BREAKING | Nirav Modi seeks political asylum after UK Court's extradition order. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/nzbsfuc73i — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

'They'll try everything to escape,' says whistleblower

The whistleblower in Nirav Modi's fraud case, Hari Prasad told Republic, "These guys know the game very well. Vijay Mallya has given him a clear road map, he is following that only. As these guys know a huge number of lawyers and have money back up, they will try every possible step to delay their extradition. It is our duty to keep trying to get them back.

Explaining the importance of bringing Nirav Modi back to India, the whistleblower said, "He was not alone in the fraud. His mentor was Mehul Choksi, in fact he was the mastermind of the whole PNB scam in India. Many politicians were also involved with them."

Nirav Modi loses extradition appeal

In a big win for India, fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi on Wednesday lost his appeal against the extradition in the UK High Court. "We are far from satisfied that Nirav Modi’s mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him," the UK High Court bench said while delivering the order.

Nirav Modi, who is currently behind bars at Wandsworth prison in London, had fled India after Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam came to the light. Nirav Modi along with his uncle Mehul Choksi is wanted in India over the Rs 13,000 crore PNB bank fraud case.