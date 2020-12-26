In Line To Become India's Youngest Mayor, Arya Rajendran Spells Out Plan For Trivandrum

With 21-year-old Arya Rajendra already making waves across the country as she gears up to become India's youngest mayor, the CPI(M) leader believes that the youth should have 'political views' from a very young age. Asserting that she still awaits the LDF government's official confirmation, Rajendran has stated that her focus as the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram would be on waste management and setting up of primary health centres.

After defeating UDF candidate Sreekala by a margin of 549 votes, the 21-year-old undergrad student has been chosen as mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, a seat which was reserved for women in 2020 local body elections by the Election Commission.

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Rajendran said, "The main thing I will focus on is waste management, which is the most important thing. The second thing is we should have primary health centres like in all the wards. Because there are COVID problems, people are hesitating to go to normal hospitals. So there should be primary health centres in all the wards."

Rajendran's message to the youth

When asked of her expectations from the party, she added, "The party should have the confidence in comrade Arya Rajendran. I was brought up like a comrade. It is different from those who come and join a party for an election. I know that the previous 10 years I have been working with other candidates. As a candidate, it is a different experience."

"Students and youth should have a political view from a young age. We are living in a social world. That time we should have an idea about the future of the country. So we should have political views," Rajendran said was her message to the youth of the country.

Before the elections, LDF had named OG Oleena who contested in Kunnkuzhi ward and S Pushpalatha from Nedungad ward as the party's possible mayoral candidate. However, Pushpalatha was defeated by BJP candidate Ajith Kumar by 184 votes and OG Oleena was defeated by UDF candidate Mary Pushpam A by 469 votes, giving the Left little option to look for an experienced woman leader.

LDF sweeps local polls

In the Kerala local body elections, the Left Democratic Front won in 514 out of 941 gram panchayats, 5 out of 6 corporations and 11 out of the 14 district panchayats. On the other hand, the Congress-led UDF, the main Opposition in Kerala won only 375 panchayats, 44 block panchayats and 4 district panchayats. This remarkable surge of LDF comes at a time when the front and its government is passing through one of the toughest periods since coming to power in 2016 as it had to face a barrage of allegations, including over the gold smuggling case, levelled by the opposition.

