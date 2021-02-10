In LS Speech, PM Modi Bats For Farm Laws, Crop Diversification & Exposes 'Andolanjeevis'

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, PM Modi touched on a number of issues pertaining to the country's progress. On the eve of India completing 75 years of Independence, he called for a resolve to ensure the country reaches new heights by 2047. Observing that the credit for the successful fight against COVID-19 must go to 130 crore Indians, he opined that doctors, nurses, safai karmacharis and other frontline workers came in the form of God to tackle the crisis.

On this occasion, he pointed out that Aadhaar and Jan Dhan accounts were instrumental in facilitating the stellar efforts of the Centre to provide benefits to the citizens during the COVID-19 period. Taking a dig at the Congress party, he lamented that some elements went to the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of this flagship scheme. It is pertinent to note that a 5-judge bench of the SC recently rejected pleas seeking a review of its 2018 verdict which upheld the validity of Aadhaar. The PM dedicated a large part of his impassioned address thereafter to buttress the case for reforms in the agricultural sector.

PM Modi remarked, "This is India which could provide ration to over 75 crore Indians for 8 months during this period. This is India which transferred Rs.2 lakh crore to the people in this period via Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile. It was because of the Aadhaar and Jan Dhan accounts that these benefits reached the poor. Sometimes I ponder who went to court against Aadhaar?"

Watch PM Modi's full speech here:

Speaking in the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/23xHQXbIxH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

Read: PM Modi Flays Congress' Walkout From Lok Sabha; Exposes 'conspirators' & Andolan Jeevis

PM's farm law defence

Elaborating on the introduction of the three farm laws amid repeated sloganeering by Congress parliamentarians, the PM lamented that the MPs of the Sonia Gandhi-led party had not delved into the contents of the legislation. He said, "I saw that Congress MPs were discussing a lot about the colour of the laws- whether it is black or white. It would have been better if they discussed the contents and the intent. This would have helped the farmers get the right information."

Expressing willingness to amend the laws in case any discrepancies are pointed out, the PM affirmed, "Regarding the agitation, the farmers protesters at the Delhi borders have fell prey to misinformation. Both this House and the government respects the sentiments of the protesting farmers and will continue to do so. That's why, the Union Ministers are continuously talking to them."

Rubbishing the misconceptions in the mind of farmers, he clarified, "After the implementation of the laws, neither has any Mandi in the country been closed nor MSP has been stopped. This is the reality. Not just that, the procurement at MSP has increased after the new laws were enacted."

When PM Modi claimed that the disrupted from the opposition was a well-thought-out strategy to ensure that the truth doesn't come out, it evoked further angry reactions from Congress. On this occasion, he also countered the 'no one demanded farm laws' argument by highlighting that that law against dowry, triple talaq and child marriage were also enacted when nobody had demanded them. During his speech, Congress MPs eventually walked out of the Lok Sabha.

Argument has come - why did you provide when we didn't ask. Accepting/refusing depends on you. It's not compulsory. Nobody had demanded law against dowry, still, it was made for nation's progress. Laws were made against Triple Talaq & Child Marriage for progress: PM #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/v08XAyylXC — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2021

Read: PM Modi Reiterates Centre's Assurance To Farmers: 'Ready To Amend Laws If There Are Flaws'

Taking a dig at the Congress parliamentarians leaving the House, the PM opined, "The country's old party- Congress party which ruled in this country for 6 decades- its Rajya Sabha faction is towards one side and the party's Lok Sabha faction is towards the other side. Such a divided and confused party can neither prove beneficial for itself nor can think about the country. There can be no bigger misfortune than this. Congress' senior leaders are in Rajya Sabha too. But with joy and enthusiasm, they debate and put forth their views."

Case for diversification of crops

During his marathon speech, he also argued the need to empower the small farmers by diversification of crops. Acknowledging that the percentage of landless labourers has increased to 55%, he added that employment opportunities will increase with enhanced investment in agriculture. According to him, initiatives such as Kisan Rail, e-NAM and setting up of 10,000 farmer producer organizations will benefit the small farmers.

Continuing his line of thought, he made it clear, "In the last 6 years, we have made plenty of interventions ranging from seeds to market which can help small farmers. When it comes to dairy and cooperative sector, it is strong as well as it has a strong value chain. The government has a very little role. Even then, they have strengthened. Gradually, we can focus on fruits, vegetables and subsequently on cereals. We can make it very strong. We have a successful model."

Exposing former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar's conflicting stance on the farm laws, PM Modi made a distinction between 'Andolan Jeevis' and protesters. He cited the demand for release of alleged terrorists, destruction of toll plazas and vandalization of telecom towers in Punjab as an attempt by these miscreants to malign the agitation against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. In an overture towards the protesters, he dubbed the farm stir as "sacred".

"The atmosphere is created by Andolan Jeevis. I consider the farm agitation as sacred. In Indian democracy, the importance of agitation is there and will continue. But Andolan Jeevi seek to destroy the agitation for their benefit. Isn't the demand to release rioters, communal, terrorists and naxalites in the garb of farm laws an attempt to malign the farm stir or not? In this country, everyone has accepted the system of toll plazas. Destroying and taking over toll plazas- aren't such methods an attempt to malign the sacred protests? When hundreds of telecom towers are destroyed in Punjab, is it related to the farmers' demand? It is the Andolan Jeevis and not the protesters who have maligned the farm stir," the PM detailed the concept of Andolan Jeevis.

Read: PM Modi Calls Farmers Protests Sacred; Contrasts 'Andolan Kaari' 'with 'Andolan Jeevi'

Quest for reforms

In another crucial intervention, PM Modi exuded confidence in India's strong economy, pitched the need to boost the self-confidence of citizens and give them rights instead of making them beggars. Specifying that it is the government's job to keep working for reforms and challenge the status quo, he reckoned that there will be good results if the intent is right. Moreover, he sought to allay the fears of the opposition regarding the role of the private sector in India's development. He remarked, "Public sector is essential but at the same time, the role of the private sector is also vital."

Public sector is essential but at the same time, role of the private sector is also vital. Take any sector- telecom, pharma- we see the role of the private sector. If India is able to serve humanity, it is also due to the role of the private sector: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/qx5B1Ajr67 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2021

Read: PM Modi To Visit Kerala And Tamil Nadu On February 14 As Countdown To Elections Winds Down