In Lucknow, Mansukh Mandaviya Conducts Har Ghar Dastak Drive; Motivates Natkur Villagers

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday visited Lucknow as part of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign. Upon his visit, Mandaviya interacted with villagers by going to their homes while informing them about the importance of vaccination. The month-long COVID-19 vaccination drive 'Har Ghar Dastak' is said to cover 11 crore people who have taken their first jabs but for some reason have failed to take their second dose within the stipulated time.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asks a villager in Natkur if everyone in his family has been vaccinated...Instructs officials to put a sticker saying "everyone has been vaccinated in the house" after the process is completed... pic.twitter.com/75q9HZEs4k — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2021

Mandaviya in Lucknow: Instructs official to put sticker for 100% inoculated

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has actively taken up the initiative of 'Har Ghar Dastak'. On Friday, the Health Minister went to inspect a vaccination centre in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. He interacted with health representatives and congratulated the workers for the successful operation of the vaccination program.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also marked his presence at Natkur village as part of the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign wherein the minister went from one door to another. He held a one-on-one interaction with the villagers and motivated them while elucidating the importance of getting both doses of the COVID vaccine. While hosting an interaction with news agency ANI at Natkur, he stated, "One of the village women hadn't taken the vaccine shot, so we encouraged her and she did take the jab today. We have to vaccinate everyone in the village and in general, which is possible only if we make people aware."

Har Ghar Dastak

On November 3, the central government launched its 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign. The initiative carried with it the agenda to vaccinate the maximum number of people across India. Setting the target of completely vaccinating the entire adult population before the end of the year, the Union Health Ministry had been designated to carry out this month-long exercise from November 2, which is observed as 'Dhanvantari Divas' in memory of the Hindu God of medicine- Dhanvantari, to December 2.

While speaking at the campaign launch, Mandaviya had noted that around 48 districts had been identified as having less than 50% of those people who have not received their first doses. Apart from that, more than 10.34 million people have not taken the second dose further emphasising the need to speed up vaccination efforts.

Image: ANI