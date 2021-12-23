In Ludhiana Court Blast, Ministry Of Home Affairs Seeks Report From Punjab Government

Taking cognizance of the court blast in Punjab's Ludhiana, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday sought a report on the terror incident that led to the killing of 2 and injury to several others.

Republic has learnt that Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the blast in Ludhiana District Court Complex. Sources say that Home Minister has given strict orders to the Home Secretary that all mechanisms be at the disposal in Punjab, and that the culprit involved in the incident be caught within 72 hours of the occurrence of the horrific incident.

Ministry of Home Affairs seeks report from Punjab on the explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex: Sources pic.twitter.com/6yxpQo8vmo — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM. The blast, as per the police, took place in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged.

'Pakistan's ISI aiding Khalistan groups, attacks likely'

Republic has learnt that intel sources in a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs had warned that Pakistan's ISI is aiding pro-Khalistani groups. The collaboration of the ISI and pro-Khalistani groups, as per the report, is for executing terror attacks or provoking fights between religious groups among others, in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

The Charanjit Singh Channi-led government seconded Republic's learning, by alleging that they had been receiving intel reports from time to time from MHA regarding Pakistan's attempts to disrupt peace. " Punjab had always been a place of the target in India during all conflicts with Pakistan. Punjab is a border state. Why will Pakistan ever want stability here? But for India to be stable, stability in Punjab is pertinent." said the Deputy to CM. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa added, "All national agencies will work together on this. "

"I spoke to the witness and they explained that the explosion was very massive. We will record the statement of the witnesses. Also, check the CCCTV footage. A report in the incident will be released very soon," he added. It is pertinent to mention here that CM Channi and Deputy CM Randhawa have called for a meeting on the law and order situation in Punjab with the security officials at 7:30 PM.

Image: ANI/Republicworld