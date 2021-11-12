In Madhya Pradesh, CM Chouhan Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Worth Over ₹550 Cr

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Nasrullaganj in Sehore district. Upon his arrival, the CM was given a warm welcome by party activists and the citizens of Nasrullaganj. He also addressed an audience while at his visit and had a warm interaction with them.

At his address, the MP CM brought up the governance of ex-CM Kamal Nath and lambasted it, while going on to claim that the development and the welfare of the state had come to a standstill. While comparing the current BJP governance with the one witnessed in the past, CM Shivraj Chouhan attested that the state had witnessed a lot of growth, and development had gained traction. CM Chouhan added that development and public welfare work, even in the midst of the pandemic, was not ceased in MP.

MP CM conducts 'Bhoomi Pojan'; inaugurates multiple projects

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is currently visiting Nasrullaganj laid the foundation stone of the Seep Amber Irrigation Project on Friday. He also partook in the Bhoomi Poojan (a ritual in honour of the Earth) of various development projects in Nasrullaganj. While iterating the details of the Seep Amber Irrigation Project, the CMO's office mentioned that the same had been estimated at a cost of Rs.174.94 crore. The other projects were estimated at a cost of more than Rs. 400 crore.

CM Chouhan wants timely services to public; promises no water shortage

The MP CM, while visiting the Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, also conducted 'Kanya Pujan' (worshipping girls). While addressing a crowd present during an event, the MP CM stressed that he would appreciate every administrator under his government who showed agility in work.

CM Chouhan also mentioned that he would be forced to take strict actions against officials in the event of their failure to keep up with 'timely service' to the locals or the citizens of the state. He even warned that he will not hesitate to expel them from service if need be.

While instructing the officials of the district, CM Chouhan called them up on the stage and assured in front of the crowd that all homes in Madhya Pradesh would receive water and nobody would be deprived of it. He even stated that he would push to connect the fields of the state through a pipeline and not allow water shortage in any given field of land. He also added that the state was working towards a new model of development.

Image Credit - Twitter (Office of Shivraj)