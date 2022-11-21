In Madhya Pradesh, Cong MLA Umang Singhar Booked For Allegedly Raping & Harassing Woman

In Madhya Pradesh, a case has been registered against the Congress MLA Umang Singhar for allegedly raping and mentally harassing a woman.

An FIR has been registered against Singhar in Naugaon police station in Dhar under sections 376 (rape), 377 (Unnatural offences), and 498 (Enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim woman has alleged that the Congress leader assaulted and raped her for the period of 1 year that is from November 2021-22. Singhar served as Madhya Pradesh forest minister during the Kamal Nath regime in 2019-2020.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA booked for rape, harassment

However, earlier this year Singhar made headlines as an abetment to suicide case was filed against him after a woman allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Bhopal. A case was registered against the Congress MLA under IPC Section 306 for abetment of suicide," he added. Following this, the Congress leader's wife and domestic help who lived at his residence were questioned.

BJP hits out at Congress' Selective Outrage over crime against women

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at Congress leader Umang Singhar and questioned Priyanka Gandhi's silence over the issue. Taking a jibe at Priyanka Vadra, Poonawala stated that the person who has come up with the 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' slogan gets selective when such a crime is committed by her own party leaders and their son

"Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Umang Singhar has been booked for rape, unnatural offence, and assault and harassment of a woman. FIR ha been regierted. This is not the first incident that some Congress leaders or people related to them have committed such a crime with a woman"

He further said, "Priyanka Gandhi who has come up with the 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' slogan gets silent on such issues. Why did her outrage on such issues become selective when it comes to the safety of women? When someone else is found guilty she goes all out on protest. Now that her own leader is guilty of a similar crime, Will she take action? When her party minister said in Rajasthan that girls will be raped as it is the state of men when Ashok Gehlot said most of the rape cases filed are fake. From Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh, most of the Congress minister's sons are facing such charges. Who will save the daughters from the Congress minister's son? Still, Priyanka Gandhi doesn't take any action. Rajasthan has already become No.1 now Jharkhand has also joined the list but still, she is silent".