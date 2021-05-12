In Madhya Pradesh, Deceased COVID-19 Patient Had To Be Taken Away On Bike

In a shocking incident, a deceased COVID-19 patient was transported on a bike in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district. The negligence of the health department came to light when the family of the patient was not provided any assistance. According to reports, the individual was taken to the hospital, however, he did not receive any treatment and succumbed to COVID-19.

The incident occurred in Manpur, which is situated over 45-kilometeres away from the Umaria district headquarters. The patient was rushed to the primary health center of the Manpur development block following a stomachache. However, he eventually succumbed. In addition, the primary health center did not have a hearse van, leading to the deceased being transported on a bike. The family members had to tie the body to the two-wheeler for transportation.

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

According to the state health department, on Tuesday 9,754 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported taking the count of positive cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic in the state to 6,91,232.