Recuse Ops Enter 60 Hours To Save 8-year-old Boy Stuck Inside A Borewell In MP's Betul

The rescue operation entered the 60th hour as an 8-year-old boy named Tanmay Sahu fell into a 55-ft deep borewell in Mandavi village in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (December 6). Multiple teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the area as cranes are being used to carry out the operations. Notably, the presence of stones across the area is delaying the operation.

A team of medical experts is also present who are continuously monitoring Tanmay's health as he has been trapped for three days. It is said, an oxygen supply is being given to the child. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been personally in touch with the rescue teams and taking minute-by-minute updates on the progress of the operation of the concerned personnel.

Presence of stones leading to delay in rescue

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been rushed from Bhopal and Hoshangabad. Betul Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal on December 7 said, "It is taking more time than what we expected because there are stones. We called a breaker machine at night to break the stones. JCB machines are also being used." He added, "We have reached a depth of over 40-feet so far and vertical digging remains. The medical team is also present on the spot."

The family of the 8-year-old prayed for his early evacuation. Notably, on Tuesday evening, Tanmay fell 55-feet inside a 400-feet-deep borewell, in Mandavi village in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. Operations to rescue the young boy are still underway and continued during the night.

Tanmay's father Sunil Sahu informed that the child had gone to play on the farm, went to another field, and fell into the open borewell. "My 12-year-old daughter saw him and informed me that he fell into the borewell. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his sound from the borewell. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on Tuesday," Sahu added.