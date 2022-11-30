In Madhya Pradesh, Two Naxals Shot Dead After Fierce Encounter

In an encounter with Hawk forces at the border area of Mandla and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, two Naxalites were eliminated on Wednesday, an official said.

“A joint Hawk Force team of Mandla and Balaghat district launched a search operation against the Naxals in the area on Wednesday morning. The encounter occurred between the Garhi area in Balaghat district and the Supkhar area of Motinala in Mandla district,” said Mandla Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Singh.

'Operation still going on,' says ASP, Gajendra Singh

ASP Singh said, "Two Naxals have been killed so far but the operation is still underway." He also added that the two Naxalites were active in the Kanha Bhoramdev Committee and information about their movement was constantly received by the Hawkforce team.

On November 26, security forces killed four Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur in a morning operation. Around 50 Naxals had gathered to plan an attack on development works in the area when the forces attacked them.

Teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Task Force and the District Reserve Guards launched an operation based on information received about the meeting of Naxals in the area, said Bastar’s Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj.

The Centre also had asked the security forces to identify and crack down on the urban network of Naxal strategists and their supporters across the country. Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the number of Naxal-affected districts in the country has also gone down from 70 in 2014 to 46 in 2021.