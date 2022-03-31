In Maharashtra, Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Plant In Raigad District's Uran Region

In a key development, a massive fire broke out at an ONGC plant in Uran in Maharashtra's Raigad District on Thursday. According to sources, the fire erupted at the storage unit near Pirwadi beach in Uran at around 5:40 PM. The ONGC has informed that the fire was later extinguished by the ONGC and CISF officials.

However, two persons were reported to have sustained burn injuries in the incident among which, one has been discharged while the other person is currently being treated at a burn speciality hospital in Mumbai. The ONGC further informed that the reason behind the fire was being probed by the authorities

There was fire near effluent treatment #ONGC Uran Plant; extinguished with prompt action by ONGC & #CISF. 2 persons sustained Burn injuries. one discharged; other being treated at Burn speciality hospital, Mumbai. Reason for fire being investigated. @HardeepSPuri @Rameswar_Teli — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) March 31, 2022

Earlier on Monday, a huge fire erupted in a plant manufacturing inks, varnish and coatings in Srirampur MIDC area in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, an official said. However, there were no reports of injuries to anyone in the incident, though it caused considerable damage to property, the official added.

"The blaze took place at around 11:30am in a unit of 'Surface Coatings', which manufacturers inks, various coatings, resins and varnish. Thick black smoke started billowing from the plant following the blaze. Loud explosions could be heard, possibly due to chemicals stored in barrels," said Deepak Marshiya, sub fire officer, Srirampur Municipal Council. "Six fire-tending vehicles were deployed and the blaze was doused at 2:30pm. A probe is on to find out the cause of the fire," he added.

With PTI inputs