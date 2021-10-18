In Maharashtra, MVA Top Bosses CM Uddhav Thackeray & NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Hold Meeting

Concerned over matters allied to COVID relaxations disparities among others, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar on Monday held talks in Mumbai. State Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and state Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab also marked their presence in the discussion.

As per ANI, a series of issues were addressed concerned to COVID relaxations, extending the timings of restaurants and farmers issue. A meeting of the COVID task force is also in line which will be presided over by the Chief Minister.

Delegation discusses transport guideline issues among others

The press release circulated by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that problems related to transportation were among the key issues reviewed in the meeting. It also stated that the Chief Minister has directed to set up trauma centers near parking lots and check posts in every city in the state.

A delegation of Maharashtra truck tempo, tankers, bus transport federation too talked with CM Thackeray in the meeting.

NCP leader assures cooperation from state to Cinema hall owners, exhibitors

Cinema hall owners and exhibitors associations too held talks with the leaders. Cinema halls in the state have been allowed to operate from October 22.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar later maintained that the meeting assured all possible cooperation from the state to recover the film exhibition business.

"The meeting assured that the state government would extend all possible cooperation to revive the film exhibition business," Pawar maintained in a tweet.

The CMO stated, "The CM has said that cinema halls must be reopened after checking all the norms and guidelines. Issues related to single screens, GST, and other taxes were also discussed in the meeting. Waiver or reduction of traffic tax on heavy vehicles, relief measures to transporters who are facing difficulties due to COVID and diesel inflation and setting up of parking terminals for trucks and other heavy vehicles were also discussed in the meeting."

Maharashtra COVID cases

Meanwhile, the state on Sunday reported 1,715 fresh COVID cases. The total active cases in the state stand at 28,631, as per the state health department's bulletin on Sunday. Mumbai on Sunday for the first time since the pandemic emerged in March last year recorded zero deaths due to the lethal Coronavirus.

Inputs: ANI

