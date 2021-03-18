In Maharashtra's Palghar, schools & Govt Education Institutes Shut After COVID-19 Outbreak

After 30 students and a teacher from an ashram school tested COVID positive in Maharashtra's Palghar, the authorities closed all educational institutions in the district. Palghar’s deputy collector Manik Gursal said that all the government educational institutes will remain shut till further orders. He affirmed, "All government schools, colleges, hostels and private schools in Palghar district will remain closed till further orders."

All government schools to remain shut: Palghar deputy Collector

The state health department on Wednesday said that a total of 30 students and a teacher from the Nandore Government Ashram School tested positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra. According to the notice, the school has been declared a containment zone since the cases were discovered, and information related to this has been posted at the facility's entrance. The health department also informed that the students and the teacher who have tested positive for the Coronavirus infection are currently undergoing treatment at a COVID care centre in the district. An official from the taluka medical office said that the cases were discovered after a couple of students started to show signs of the viral infection.

30 students and a teacher test positive in Palghar, Maharashtra

Last week, a total of 79 persons, including students, teachers and other staff, of three ashram schools in Jawhar, Maharashtra tested positive for Coronavirus. As of now, 46,967 cases of Coronavirus disease have been recorded in the Palghar district, with 1,207 people succumbing to the disease. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases are increasing at an unprecedented rate ever since the pandemic outbreak in the country. Maharashtra reported 23,179 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily infection count this year. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India registered 35,871 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day increase in 102 days, bringing the total number of infections to 11,474,605.

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)