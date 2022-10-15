In Major Crackdown, Five Jammu & Kashmir Government Employees Terminated For Terror Links

In a major crackdown against the terror supporters in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration on Saturday terminated five government employees for their links with various terrorist outfits.

Sources said, "Five government employees have been terminated from service for terror links, running narco-terror syndicate and aiding proscribed outfits to carry out terror attacks. The government is making efforts to detect and weed out terror elements within the system. Several such terror elements were provided jobs through the backdoor during previous regimes."

All of them have been terminated under Section 311(2)(C) of the constitution.

One of the five, Tanveer Saleem Dar who was a constable managed his posting as ‘armourer’ in Battalion headquarters in July 2002. Tanveer managed this posting to repair the firearms of terrorists discreetly and also arrange ammunition for them. “He was known as the most important terrorist commander and logistics provider of Lashkar-e-Toiba in Srinagar city. Subsequent investigation has revealed that Tanveer was involved in a series of terror attacks in Srinagar city and played a key role in the killing of MLC Javaid Shalla,” sources added.

Others who have been terminated from the services have been identified as Afaq Ahmad Wani, Manager of Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Limited; Iftikhar Andrabi of plantation supervisor; Irshad Ahmad Khan, orderly - Jal Shakti Department and Abdul Momin Peer, Assistant Lineman - PHE subdivision.