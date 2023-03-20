In Major Crackdown, Pro-Khalistani Twitter Handles Blocked, Including Canadian Officials

In a crackdown against Pro-Khalistan activities in the country, Twitter has blocked the accounts of people who were allegedly a part of the outfit and some of the blocked accounts also belonged to Canadian government officials.

This comes after Punjab Police arrested 'Waris Punjab De' social media chief Gur Aujla and Kulwant Rauke in a statewide crackdown and the two will be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). However, Amritpal Singh, the chief of the controversial group is still on the run.

Punjab police invokes NSA against 5 people

Punjab police have invoked NSA against five men, including Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh, who as per officials helped Amritpal gain control over the accounts of Waris Punjab De.

The others booked under NSA are Daljit Singh Kalsi, Gurmeet Singh, Bhagwant Singh, and 'Pradhanmantri' Bajeka.

Khalistani group desecrates Tricolour at Indian High Commission in UK

In another objectionable act, Khalistani protestors desecrated the Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London and waved separatist Khalistani flags.

The move by the protestors has resulted in a strong protest by India with the British government over the safety of its diplomatic mission and questioned the lack of sufficient security at the premises.

The MEA said the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday to convey India’s “strong protest” over the move by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.

MEA said in a statement, "An explanation was demanded the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.”

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday said that perpetrators need to be arrested and prosecuted.

He said, "We have already put out India's response to it in which British Deputy High Commissioner was asked for an explanation. Perpetrators need to be arrested and prosecuted."