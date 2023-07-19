In Major Reshuffle, 29 Officers Appointed As Joint Secretaries In Central Govt Departments

As many as 29 senior officers have been appointed as joint secretaries in different central government departments as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday.

Vyasan R, a 2007 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Nagaland cadre, has been appointed as joint secretary (JS) in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He is currently director in the PMO.

Sanket S Bhondve, private secretary (PS) to Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, has been appointed as joint secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Alok Tiwari will continue to work as PS to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at JS level on co-terminus basis, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Senior bureaucrats Pausumi Basu and Anant Kishore Saran have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Home Ministry.

Vipul Aggarwal, a 2001 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Gujarat cadre, will be JS, Department of Health & Family Welfare.

Virendra Mittal has been appointed as JS, Cabinet Secretariat, Ajeet K Sahu will be JS in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, and Bishwajit Kumar Singh is named JS, Ministry of AYUSH.

Abhishek Dev, a 2007-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been appointed as the chairman of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Department of Commerce, the order said.

Rajat Kumar Saini will be CEO & MD, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited, under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Satyajit Mohanty has been appointed as joint secretary, Department of Defence, Juhi Mukherjee will be JS, Department of Economic Affairs, Tina Soni is JS, Department of Fertilizer, and Parshant Kumar Goyal will be JS in the Department of Financial Services.

Neetu Kumari Prasad has been named JS, Department of Fisheries, Richa Khoda, will be JS in the Department of Health Research, and Govind Jaiswal has been named JS, Department of Higher Education.

Jitendra Singh Raje will be JS in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Jayant Singh has been named adviser, NITI Aayog and Nila Mohanan will be JS, Department of Personnel & Training.

Nita Kejrewal has been appointed as Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) under the Department of Personnel & Training, Asheesh Joshi will be JS in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ravindra Pratap Singh as JS, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and Shashank Misra will be JS, Ministry of Power.

Abhishek Bhagotia has been named as joint secretary, Department of Rural Development, while Biswaranjan Sasmal will be JS in the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment.

According to the order, Nalin Kumar Srivastava has been named executive director/deputy director general, National Mission for Clean (NMCG) under the Department of Water & Ganga Rejuvenation and Sajeesh Kumar N will be Coal Controller under the Ministry of Coal.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved entrustment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to Shyama Prasad Roy, the order said.