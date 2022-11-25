In Malegaon Blast Case, 5 Army Witnesses Go Hostile; Say Statements Were Fabricated

Fourteen years into the Malegaon probe, in which six people were killed and more than 100 others were injured, 29 witnesses, including five Army witnesses, have turned hostile. The Republic Investigation has now put the entire investigation under the UPA government under question.

Republic TV has accessed statements of 5 Army witnesses, who went hostile, which raises the question: Was all this fabricated? Note: The names and identities of the witnesses are not being revealed in the interests of justice and a fair trial.

Army witnesses say statements were fabricated

"I had not stated so to the police" "I had not stated the contents of portion mark i.e a to do to police...It is not correct to say that the statement was recorded as per my say" "I do not recollect whether police had recorded my statement or not...I had not stated the contents of portions marked A, B, C and D to the police" "I had not stated the aforesaid things to the police". "I requested them to be fair as I am colonel of Indian Army...Two to three ATS officials threatened me to oblige them otherwise they will send me to Arthur Road jail...I am not remembering anything regarding my meeting of Abhinav Bharat of the year 2008. I am not remembering anything regarding my statement".

Malegaon Blast accused Major (retd) Ramesh Upadhyay said that the whole case is a sham. He stated that it is clear that someone was fabricating it.

Speaking to Republic he said, "From day one not only me but all the accused were illegally detained. Before being arrested they were tortured, I have also been tortured. Now, the truth is coming out. Witnesses are coming out and being hostile. Clearly, someone was fabricating it. The Malegaon case is a sham. It is a cooked-up case against us."

2008 Malegaon blast case

A bomb strapped to a motorbike went off near a mosque in Malegaon on September 29, 2008, killing six people and injuring over 100 others. The accused in this case are BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Lt. Col. Purohit, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dwivedi.

They have been booked under Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR also includes Relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

Notably, the National Investigation Agency took over the Malegaon Bomb Blast case in 2013. Earlier, the case was with Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).