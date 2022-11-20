In Mangaluru Blast, Accused Identified As Shareeq; Coimbatore Link Emerges During Probe

After Karnataka DGP confirmed that the auto-rickshaw blast in Mangaluru is an 'act of terror' and a 5-member of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Mangaluru, the main accused in Mangaluru blast case has been identified as Shareeq. Notably, Shareeq was the same person who had conducted trial blasts in Shivamogga.

Shareeq was also involved in writings on the wall in Mangaluru and was accused no.1. He was arrested and was in jail. He was released on bail in February 2021.

On the other hand, the passenger of the auto rickshaw, named Prem Raj has already been arrested. In connection with this, a person Surendar has been detained for questioning from Ooty, whose sim card was allegedly used by Prem Raj.

Meanwhile, the NIA team visited the blast site and is likely to question the auto rickshaw driver. The NIA team went to the hospital where the injured passenger has been treated.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and the DGP Praveen Sood have already confirmed that state police are probing the matter along with the central agencies.

Mangaluru blast

Sources have informed Republic that Coimbatore angle has emerged in the Mangaluru blast probe. The police found out that the passenger in the autorickshaw, Prem Raj, used a fake Aadhaar Card to buy and register a SIM card in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Notably, this holds significance as a similar explosion like that of Mangaluru took place in Coimbatore in October, as a car exploded. It is pertinent to mention that during the Coimbatore blast probe, Tamil Nadu police recovered bomb-making materials from Mubin, who carried out the blast and was killed in the process.

After the emergence of the Coimbatore angle in the Mangaluru blast, the Tamil Nadu DGP has ordered a probe in Coimbatore. Also, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu has spoken to his counterpart in Karnataka in connection with the Mangaluru blast probe.

Notably, this comes after it was discovered that the auto's passenger - Prem Raj was carrying documents and SIM cards registered under a fake name and address.

As per sources, Prem Raj was misleading the police. During the investigation when police were interrogating Prem Raj, he gave a phone number to the police stating that the number belongs to his brother - Babu Rao. However, when the police called Babu Rao to know about Prem Raj, Rao denied knowing Raj, saying that he had no idea who Prem Raj is.