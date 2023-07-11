In Manipur Violence Case, SC Declines To Direct Indian Army To Protect Kuki Tribe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Manipur Tribal Forum’s plea seeking protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud expressed strong opposition to some of the suggestions, including those for the deployment of the Army and central forces in regions where the minority Kukis have allegedly been attacked, noting that the top court has never done so in the Nation's more than 70-year history because the Army is under the civilian control of the executive.

The court said that this can't be the tenor of the suggestions: "for instance, you are asking the court to direct the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to take particular steps. Frankly speaking, in the history of our nation in the last 70 odd years the Supreme Court has not given any direction to the Indian Army," the court added.

"One of the great hallmarks of our democracy is the civilian control over the Armed forces. Let us not breach that. That is something which is one of the strong points of this Nation. We will not do that. We are not going to issue directions to the Indian Army, said the bench, which also comprised Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra.

However, the bench added that at the same time, it would impress upon the Centre and Manipur administration to ensure arrangements to protect the lives of people of Manipur.

CJI Chandrachud also requested all parties to maintain a sense of equilibrium and not take part in hate speech.

“We request all parties to maintain equilibrium in their speeches and steer clear of any sort of hate speech,” the court said.

The CJI said that the notification indicates that the committees are set up in districts and that these committees do not include any MLA from Kuki tribes and it is desirable that such representation may be granted for building public confidence. This may be duly borne in mind by the administration, CJI added.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Centre and Manipur government in this matter. On the issue of internet and the restoration of cellular services, SG Mehta said internet, per say, is the problem.

The CJI also sought status of the cellular networks and the restoration of the call making facility. SG informed the court that in a relief to locals, in some places curfew has also been lifted.

Replying to the question of looting of arms, SG said, “What arms were looted, what recovered, I have the number, but I don't want to put it in public domain. If the bench wants to see it, will show.”

