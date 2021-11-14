In Manipur, War-like Store Busted Close To Indo-Myanmar Border After Attack On AR Convoy

A day after the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur, the Phundrei Battalion of the paramilitary force busted a warlike store in the Kakching area, close to the Indo-Myanmar border. Based on specific input regarding a cache of warlike stores near Wabagai Yangbi, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police as part of which they busted the store and recovered 20 rounds of M79 Grenade Launcher also known as 'Lathode' hidden inside a jute bag. The grenades were later on all destroyed in-situ by the bomb disposal squad.

Operation launched in Manipur to nab terrorist

The development comes after sources in Army informed Republic that operations have been launched and a close watch is being kept on the Myanmar border to prevent the escape of the terrorists involved in the ambush on an Assam Riffles convoy in Manipur.

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Riffles Colonel Viplav Tripathi had visited his forward camp on Saturday and on his way back, his convoy was ambushed. As per the army officials, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi & then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur. In the attack, six people were killed — Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son and three soldiers. Also, many others have been left injured.

The region, where the attack took place, is near the border with Manipur and has a history of such attacks on the military convoy. The state also has a number of militant groups that fight for autonomy or secession.

After the incident, the Chief Minister of Manipur Biren visited the JNIMS mortuary to inquire about the post-mortem report of all those who lost their lives in the attack on Saturday. In a tweet uploaded thereafter, "Rest assured, the perpetrators will be brought to justice."

Devastated beyond words as I met the doctors at JNIMS mortuary to inquire about the post-mortem report of our brave jawans who had martyred in a ghastly attack yesterday. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families.



Rest assured, the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

