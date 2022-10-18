In Mohali, Man Fires Celebratory Rounds After Buying Luxury Car, Gets Booked | WATCH

In a big Republic impact, an FIR has been registered against a VVIP brat in Punjab after his video of opening fire in full public view went viral on social media. The incident took place in Mohali's Kharar town where the man identified as Shubham brandished his gun and opened fire in celebration after purchasing his new luxury car Bentley.

In the video, the man can be seen clearly holding the large pistol and standing beside his new supercar. At the time he fired two back-to-back shots, he was surrounded by a huge crowd. The people can be seen cheering and clapping in celebration.

As per sources, an FIR has been registered and an investigation is going on whether the weapon was licensed and under whose name it was registered. Notably, Punjab has been known for its gun culture. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Punjab has reported 2,073 cases relating to arms between 2016-2020. This averages out to be about 400 cases per year.

