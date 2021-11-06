In Money Laundering Case, Anil Deshmukh Sent To Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail For Custody

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been brought to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail after the Special PMLA court sent him to 14-day Judicial custody in relation to a money laundering case. The 73-year-old NCP leader was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 1 after 12 hours of interrogation. It is likely that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will apply for bail next week.

Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Following his arrest on Monday, Deshmukh was sent to ED custody till November 6, in connection to the PMLA case. During the probe, ED claimed that 13 firms controlled by the former Maharashtra minister's family and another 13 by his associates were used for the purpose of infusion of 'ill-gotten' money of Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh was also summoned by the central agency for questing in the money laundering case. Following this, Hrishikesh moved to a Mumbai sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. The anticipatory bail hearing has been adjourned till November 12. The court said that there will be no interim protection from arrest till then.

The ED has already attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.2 crore allegedly belonging to Anil Deshmukh and his family members. It has also arrested Kundan Shinde- Deshmukh's personal assistance, along with Sanjiv Palande (Deshmukh's personal secretary) for their alleged role in the money laundering of Rs 4 crore.

Param Bir's allegation against Deshmukh

Trouble started mounting for Anil Deshmukh in April when ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh. The former top cop had alleged that Deshmukh had given dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze a target of extorting Rs 100 crores a month from various establishments including bars and restaurants. Param Bir had said that then Maharashtra Home Minister had said that collection of Rs 40-50 crore was possible from such establishments and the remaining could be collected from other sources. Meanwhile, Deshmukh had dismissed all the allegations.