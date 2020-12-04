In MP, Bhopal Police Brutally Lathi-charges Covid Warriors Protesting For Regularisation

The Bhopal Police on Thursday brutally lathi-charged protesting Covid warriors who were demanding their regularization. For the past two weeks these health workers have been staging a protest at Neelam Park. The COVID-19 warriors claimed that 30 protestors, including 2 pregnant women, have been injured in police lathi-charge. Bhopal Police has also registered a case against the health workers as they allegedly continued to protest after the permitted time.

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Police lathi-charge Covid warriors

There are a total of 6123 such health workers in Madhya Pradesh who were authorized by the government to do different tasks in Covid-19. Initially, they were kept on 3 months contract, later this contract was increased to 9 months. Instructions were given to remove these employees by the end of 9 months, after which all the employees are demanding a permanent job.

In this context, a protest was held at Neelam Park in C. Parpeksha. In this protest, hundreds of health workers were gathering and demonstrating. The local administration had allowed the workers to protest till 3 pm only, but they allegedly still continued the protest. After this, the Bhopal police used force to end the protest. Some health workers have been held and taken to the old jail. Some women health workers have also suffered injuries due to lathi-charge and use of force on employees.

Rahul Gandhi reacts to the incident

शर्मनाक!



कोरोना वॉरीअर्ज़ पर इस तरह की बेरहमी सिर्फ़ इसलिए क्योंकि वे अपने हक़ की नौकरी के लिए धरना कर रहे थे!



अन्यायी भाजपा सरकार की प्रशासनिक ताक़त का घिनौना प्रदर्शन। pic.twitter.com/v3c8Mo0UgY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 4, 2020

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday shamed the Bhopal Police. Criticising BJP over the ruthless lathi-charge on the Covid warriors, Rahul Gandhi called this incident a 'disgusting demonstration of administrative power of unjust BJP government.'

