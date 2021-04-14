In MP, Staff Shortage Forces Gardener To Collect COVID-19 Samples In Sanchi Civic Hospital

Madhya Pradesh is not only facing a dangerous challenge of COVID-19 cases but now the situation has led to a shortage of medical authorities in some parts. In the Sanchi town of Madhya Pradesh, a gardener was seen collecting COVID-19 samples at a government civil hospital. A video of the same also went viral on Monday where the gardener, Halke Ram collects swabs of people for testing in the hospital.

Sanchi which is located 50 km from Bhopal is a world heritage site. Ram who is a daily wage earner had to do this task assigned by the Block Medical Officer (BMO) as half of the medical staff is affected by the virus. BMO Dr. Rajyashri Tidke informed that senior medical officials were informed about the staff shortage.

Ram can be heard saying that he has been trained to take samples just like the other staff members.

"I’ve been trained just like other staff to take the samples. When others are positive, I’m taking the samples. Half of the hospital’s staff or their family members have tested positive," the gardener mentioned.

Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 situation

The state recorded nearly 9000 cases on Tuesday which counts for the deadliest spike in COVID-19 cases. The state currently has 43,539 active cases. On Tuesday, 40 people died taking the state's toll to 4,261. The government has imposed several restrictions to curb the COVID-19 cases in the state including 'Corona curfew' or night curfew and a complete lockdown in districts having a higher number of cases.