In MP's Gwalior, Woman Gives Birth To Baby Girl With 'four' Legs

A woman named Aarti Kushwaha, on Wednesday gave birth to a girl infant with an extra pair of legs, at the Women and Child Pediatrics Department of Kamla Raja Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. The baby girl is healthy and weighs 2.3 kilograms. She was examined by a team of doctors along with the superintendent of the Jayarogya Hospital Group, Gwalior.

"The infant has four legs at birth, she has physical deformity. Some foetuses become extra, which is called Ischiopagus in the language of medical science. When the embryo divides into two parts, the body develops at two places. The lower part, below the waist of this baby girl has developed with two extra legs, but those legs are inactive," Superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital Group Dr RKS Dhakad told ANI.

'Legs of baby will be removed through surgery', says doctor

Dr Dhakad said, "Right now the doctors of the Paediatric Department are checking whether there is any other deformity in any part of the body. After examination, if she is healthy, then those legs will be removed through surgery. So that she can live a normal life."

The Superintendent added, "The baby girl is currently admitted in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Pediatrics Department of Kamla Raja Hospital. The health condition of the infant is continuously being monitored. The doctors are talking about removing her extra legs by surgery. At present, the baby girl is completely healthy."

A similar case happened earlier this year

In a similar case, a woman earlier this year gave birth to a baby with two heads, three arms, and two legs in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

Dr Brajesh Lahoti, who treated the child then, told ANI, "This is the first child of the couple, earlier in the sonography report it was revealed that there are two children. It is a rare case, its life will not be very long."

He further said, "The child weighs around 3 kg, has two spinal cords and one stomach. It is a very complex condition. The child has a condition called Dicephalic Parapagus".

(With ANI inputs)