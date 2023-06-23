In MP’s Morena, Students Shoot Their Teacher 'to Seek Revenge'; Incident Caught On Tape

In a sensational incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, two students shot their teacher in broad daylight, allegedly to seek revenge for being ousted from class for not paying fees about 3 years ago. During the incident, which took place on Wednesday at around 1.50 pm, two bike-borne assailants fired at the victim teacher outside his coaching center and fled the spot. The entire incident was caught live on a CCTV camera installed near the crime spot.

As per police sources, the victim, who has been identified as Girwar Singh Kushwaha was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition. A case based on the statement given by the victim was registered by the Morena district police and investigation has been initiated.

Victim denies enmity with the accused students

A police official said that the two accused involved in the crime have been identified. During the preliminary inquiry, it has been surfaced that the accused were once students at Kushwaha’s coaching center and were reportedly ousted by the teacher for their disrespectful behaviour and for not paying fees about 3 years ago. It is being speculated that the incident was an attempt to take revenge on the teacher.

A video of the incident, which took place outside Girwar Singh Kushwaha’s coaching center located on Jaura Road under the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station has surfaced, wherein it can be seen that the two accused boys on a bike initially were having conversation with another person, said to be Girwar Singh outside his coaching center. During the conversation, the boy sitting on the back seat of the bike suddenly whips a pistol and fires at Girwar Singh, leaving him seriously injured. After the incident, both the accused can be seen fleeing the spot.

The victim has, however denied any previous enmity with the accused boys. He has stated that he had no enmity with both the boys and don’t know why he was shot by the accused.

The police teams are on a prowl to nab both the accused. A police official said that the real motive behind the incident will only be ascertained after the two accused are nabbed.

This article has been written by Satya Vijay.