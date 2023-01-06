In MP's Rewa, Aircraft Crashes Into Temple's Dome, Pilot Dead

A plane crashed on Monday into a temple in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, claiming the life of a pilot, leaving another one injured, as per police.

The unfortunate accident took place in the early hours of Friday morning, and the flight was a training flight, Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin said.

The plane was taxiing from Chorhata Airstrip, when it collided with the dome of a temple in Dumri village of Rewa district.

"The plane collided with a temple during training, one pilot has died, and the other is injured and is being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College," Navneet Bhasin, SP, Rewa told ANI.

Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles the death of pilot

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the death of the pilot, and said, "The crash of a trainee aircraft in Rewa resulted in the death of one pilot and injuries to another. Pray to God to give place to the late pilot in Vaikunth Dham and provide speedy recovery to the injured pilot. Full action will be taken of the accident."

रीवा में एक ट्रेनी एयरक्राफ्ट के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से एक पायलट के दिवंगत होने और दूसरे के घायल होने का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



भगवान से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पायलट को वैकुण्ठ धाम में स्थान दें और घायल पायलट को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। दुर्घटना की पूर्ण कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 6, 2023

The police team reached the spot just after the incident took place. As per the preliminary investigation, the reason of the accident is considered to be bad weather and heavy fog prevailing in the area.

(With inputs from ANI)