In MP's Shahdol, Students Forced To Study In Class With Umbrellas As Water Drips From Roof

In a shocking video from Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh, students were seen being forced to study in the classroom with umbrellas as water was constantly dripping from the roof due to incessant rains.

The clip is from a government school in Jaisinagar's Bhursi village where a lot of complaints were also made regarding the construction of the building, but neither the investigation nor the new construction work was done in time.

After the video surfaced, the collector in-charge of the area said that information has been received and repair work will be done immediately in the schools that have such complaints.

Schools closed in Shahdol due to heavy rains

In view of the heavy rains in Shahdol and waterlogging in many areas, the District Collector Vandana Vaidya has declared a holiday on August 3 and 4 for the students of all government and non-government and central schools in the district for the safety of the students.

Incessant rain in Shahdol

Due to continuous rains in Shahdol, the rivers and drains of the district are in a spate. Traffic is completely affected due to water flowing over the bridge. Observing the situation, the police and administrative officials in many places are preventing people from crossing the drains by installing barricades over the drains, so that any untoward incident is avoided.