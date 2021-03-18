In Mumbai, BMC To Temporarily Move Dadar’s Famous Wholesale Vegetable Market Due To Covid

India on March 18 recorded 2021's highest single-day spike in new coronavirus cases. As per the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 35,871 fresh Coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period before 8 am on Thursday. Maharashtra reported 23,179 of these new cases of coronavirus -- the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021. Amidst a possible second wave of Coronavirus, the situation in Maharashtra is getting grimmer day-by-day.

To curb the daily surge in Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to temporarily shift the Dadar wholesale vegetable and flower market soon. A meeting between the Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar and other officials from the G North ward office of BMC on March 17 decided that the BCM will temporarily shift Mumbai's famous Dadar vegetable market.

'Final decision after meeting the market association'

However, the final decision will be taken by the Mayor after meeting members from the market association. A civic official from the BMC said that the decision to shift the market is temporary. Two locations have been identified one is the Somaiya grounds located in Sion (an eastern suburb) or the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The final decision on this will be taken soon.

It has also been reported that despite BMC's increased number of marshals at the Dadar market, both vendors and customers were observed flouting Covid-19 norms.

Earlier, Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that the market would be divided into four different parts so that crowds could be controlled. However, this move of BMC does not seem to have worked as the decision of shifting the Dadar market altogether is being taken.

Maharashtra government's fresh restrictions

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The state has been seeing a continuous surge in the Covid-19 cases. To curb the possible second wave of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government had also imposed fresh restrictions.

As per the guidelines passed on March 15, the Maharashtra government directed all offices in the state (private and government) to function at 50 percent capacity. The state government has also cautioned offices against violation of the new guidelines while allowing work from home.

Except for marriages with 50 persons in attendance, the government has banned social, cultural, political, and religious gatherings for the time being. In the case of the last rites, only 20 persons have been allowed.