In Mumbai, Brothers Create Guinness World Record Related To Creation Of Toy Car Race Track

Two brothers from Mumbai have set a Guinness World Records (GWR) for building "most loop-the-loops in a Hot Wheels track". A video of the record achieved by the two siblings Rohan and Rahul Dayal has been shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram. The video has caught the attention of netizens who reacted to the clip.

Two siblings from Mumbai create Guinness World Record

The video shows a toy car moving through loops over a wooden platform. Responding to their post on Instagram, Guinness World Records mentioned that Rohan and Rahul took three days to build the adjustable angle wooden platform. The brothers from Mumbai then assembled the entire tracks of 10 loops over it. In the blog post, the GWR mentioned that they spent around 3500 for the project and further informed that the price was reduced as the two boys had collections of Hot Wheels cars and track. The boys just had to buy the remaining missing track pieces. As per the blog post, the siblings from Mumbai created the record on April 7, 2021.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Rohan said, "Testing was initially with few loops and as we increased the loops and the length of the track, the project became challenging". The boys constructed adjustable wooden leg support in order to facilitate variable angles. After adjusting the leg support, they were able to find the best angle they needed to set the record. In another response to the post, GWR mentioned that the previous record was 8 loops which was created by father and son Brian and John Flanagan from Louisiana, United States in 2020.

Image: Instagram/GuinnessWorldRecords