In Mumbai Coronavirus Inoculation Drive, Centre Rejects BMC's Door-to-door Vaccine Request

After Mumbai recorded nearly 7,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours recently, the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) had planned door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens who are confined to their homes. The BMC had written to the Central government seeking approval for the same that has been declined by the Centre while it stated that "there is no such policy of door-to-door vaccination."

'Waiting for a reaction after giving the jab at every home will slow the vaccination drive'

A senior official of the Union Health Ministry said "After a person is vaccinated, the doctor and the team have to give wait on the spot to check for any medical reaction. Vaccinating people at their homes will take a lot of time for each vaccination team to administer a jab to one beneficiary. This can slow down the vaccination drive," reports on Sunday quoted the official as saying. However, the official hinted that the Central government is mulling to start a "micro-level vaccination programme so maximum people can be benefitted.

Centre mulling to start 'micro-level vaccination programme (booth system)'

The micro-level vaccination programme aims to establish vaccination booths so people don't have to travel beyond two kilometres to get a Covid vaccine jab. The Additional Municipal Commissioner, Suresh Kakani however stressed "There are more than a lakh people in Mumbai who are bedridden, physically challenged, or can't move out of their homes. We had written to the Centre seeking a permit to visit such people to vaccinate them, but the officials in the Centre told us that there is no such policy."



On the contrary, BJP MLA from Andheri West Ameet Satam has written to the municipal commissioner over the poor response to the Covid-19 vaccination drive in slums. Satam further referring to the vaccination drive in Chennai said "The BMC must start a special campaign in societies with 100 or more beneficiaries, as a similar programme was successful in Chennai."



Meanwhile, BMC's Kakani met with all the deans and heads of BMC hospitals recently and has asked them to be prepared to handle 10,000 Covid-19 cases per day, given the current rate in the rise of contractions in Mumbai. The civic body is also mulling to ramp up their efforts to provide hospitals with more beds as the BMC predicts soon Mumbai can witness 2,000 hospitalisation in a day.

