In Mumbai, Heroic RPF Jawan Saves Woman From Falling Under A Train At Ghatkopar Station

A woman at Mumbai's Ghatkopar station narrowly escaped with her life in a breathless incident as she was saved by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official. The lady passenger made an attempt to get onto a Mumbai local which had already started moving but she lost her footing while trying to climb into the train. The passenger fell on the platform and was about to roll off and go onto the tracks when an RPF jawan noticed her and jumped into action.

RPF jawan Subhash Bhosle immediately stepped up to save the passenger. He pulled the woman away from the fast-moving Mumbai local with the help of another man. A slight delay would have cost the woman her life. The incident occurred at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station on October 28 at around 12 pm. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV footage of the railway station. The quick-thinking RPF jawan can be seen pulling the woman away from the train as she is about to roll over after she fell off while climbing the moving Mumbai local.

As per the data put together by Mumbai's Railway Police commissionerate, out of the over 80 lakh passengers who travel in Mumbai's suburban trains daily, more than 2,500 people die and over 3,000 are injured annually. In 2019, 2,691 people have died and 3,198 have been injured while travelling in Mumbai's suburban locals. The Central and Western Railway actively runs campaigns to raise awareness about the accidents in an attempt to save lives. The cause of the deaths in these railways accidents includes line-crossing, falling in gaps, electric shocks, falling down from trains and hitting railway poles.

