In Mumbai, Protesters Insist On Arnab Goswami's Release; 'ready To Gherao Mantralaya'

As Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami continues to be in jail, people in Mumbai have taken to the streets demanding his immediate release. Voicing their opposition to the Maharashtra government's ongoing witch-hunt against the Republic Media Network, protestors in Mumbai have also warned to gherao the Mantralaya if Arnab is not released. The Bombay High Court, on Monday, rejected Arnab's interim application and asked him to file his request before the Sessions Court.

'If needed we will gherao Mantralaya...'

"The Maharashtra government has attempted to impose Emergency, it has come to light, that democracy is being murdered in this country. People of the entire country have come together, the way they are harassing Arnab, the entire country is now aware of the witch-hunt," said a protestor in Mumbai.

"Arnab is the voice of 133 crores Indians and today whatever is happening with him, we will not tolerate it. We will get Arnab released. If needed we will also gherao the Mantralaya, if they continue with such dictatorship," he added.

Earlier on Monday morning, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari spoke to the state's Home Minister and conveyed his concern over Arnab's security and health. He also asked the Home Minister to allow Arnab's family to meet him in jail. This comes after Arnab, while being shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday, said, "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat". He was shifted to Taloja Jail in a police van with its windows covered by black sheets after spending 4 days in a quarantine centre at Alibag.

Bombay HC rejects Arnab's bail plea

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next 4 days' time. While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail.

