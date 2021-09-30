In Mumbai, Scientists Find New Blind Eel Species From A Well, Name It After The City

Four scientists from the Zoological Survey of India have discovered a new species of freshwater eel from a well in Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to the discoverers, the eel is a blind freshwater hypogean and has been named the 'Rakthamichtys mumba' as a tribute to the city it was found in. The new freshwater bright-pink coloured species is a completely blind subterranean freshwater fish and the first from Maharashtra & the Northern western Ghats. Not just eyes, the eel is also without any fins, scales and has different gill aperture.

The new blind eel is a 'remarkable discovery'

Talking about the achievement, the victorious scientists Praveenraj Jayasimhan, Tejas Thackeray, Anil Mohapatra, and Annam Pavan Kumar called it "the most remarkable discovery till date." They revealed that they collected the hypogean species a few years ago and continued working on it despite the pandemic. As per the scientists, this blind eel has a genetic distance of 21.6 – 22.8% from other known species of Rakthamicthys, which makes it the 5th species from this genus to have originated from India. Mohapatra is also one of the co-authors of 'Rakthamichthys mumba' published in Aqua International Journal of Ichthyology.

Interestingly, the word 'mumba' in its name is derived from the Marathi language, which honours Mumba Aai, a deity worshipped by Mumbaikars.

Significance of the discovery

As per the scientists, an extensive study about species and habitat systems of the Hypogean and cavernicolus and the data derived from them can help in formulating conservation strategies. They further suggested that factors like level of endemism, distribution pattern, biographic barriers causing speciation also need a deep dive. Calling the newly found species "surreal", they emphasised that it is a "reminder to always stick to the basics, like the need to conserve the water table beneath the soil and help keep the aquifer clean" for such creatures.

