In Mumbai, Woman Allegedly Murdered By Husband For Not Wearing A Burqa; Probe Underway

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a man allegedly killed his wife after she refused to wear a burqa and follow Islamic traditions. The man, identified as Iqbal Mohammad Sheikh, allegedly slit the throat of his wife, Rupali Chandanshive and killed her in Tilak Nagar on September 27, Tuesday. The couple were married for the last 3 years and shared a 2-year-old child. The wife had also sought a divorce from the man, the police have revealed.

Killed for not wearing burqa?

The police addressing the media on the case said, "On September 24, at around 10-10:30 night Iqbal Mohammad Sheikh killed his wife Rupali by stabbing her on the neck and hand. Rupali and Iqbal Mohammad Sheikh got married three years ago. They have a 2-year-old kid. The complainant, the family of Rupali, claimed that Sheikh and his family were pressurising her to follow Islamic traditions, including wearing a burqa. But Rupali refused to do so. Because of this, there were often fights and for the past few months, Rupali was living away from Sheikh."

"On 24, the couple talked over call. Rupali sought divorce from Sheikh but he was unwilling to accept as they have a child together. The man then asked for the custody of their son, which the woman opposed. Infuriated, he allegedly killed his wife. We are investigating the matter," the police official further said.

'Whosoever guilty will be punished': BJP

Ram Kadam of the BJP, in an exclusive with Republic said, "This is deplorable. Our government will take immediate stringent action against whosoever is guilty, we will not spare anyone."

He added, "No one has the right to take the law into their hands here. It is not the Uddhav Thackeray government which would have kept mum. Our government is under the leadership of Eknath Shinde Ji and Devendra Fadnavis Ji, we will not tolerate such incidents in Maharashtra, we will punish them."