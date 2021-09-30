In Mumbai's Andheri, Traffic Police Dragged Off Car Bonnet; Case Registered

In a chaotic scene at Mumbai's Andheri on Thursday, a car refused to stop and dragged off a traffic police constable who sat on the bonnet of the car in a bid to stop it. The incident took place at JP Road under Andheri's Azad Nagar metro station at around 11am when the traffic police signalled the car to stop. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the car tried to flee the spot. Following this, the traffic police constable named Vijaysinh Gurav sat on the bonnet of the car, and asked the car driver to step out of the vehicle.

Instead of getting out of the car, the driver accelerated the speed while the traffic police constable was sitting on the bonnet. After dragging the constable to a certain distance, the constable lost his balance and fell, after which the driver fled from the spot in the speeding car.

Following the incident, the traffic police registered a case at D.N Nagar police station. Later, the police detained the car driver by registering a case against him under Sections 353, 279, 336 and 184 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Image: Republic World